Short Interest in Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) Increases By 16.0%

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Lianluo Smart stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,435,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,205. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Lianluo Smart has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

