Short Interest in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Expands By 5.6%

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $50.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $50.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 30.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

