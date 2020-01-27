Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Increases By 139.4%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, an increase of 139.4% from the December 31st total of 84,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank owned approximately 0.67% of LightPath Technologies worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,345. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

