Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Grows By 243.3%

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,210,000 shares, a growth of 243.3% from the December 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 20,272,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,911,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,002,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,066 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,764,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 238,076 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.10. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

