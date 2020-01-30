Short Interest in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Increases By 12.9%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $435.90. 1,210,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,217. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $287.79 and a fifty-two week high of $438.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)