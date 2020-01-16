Short Interest in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Increases By 12.9%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $420.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.23. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $270.63 and a twelve month high of $421.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?