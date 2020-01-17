Short Interest in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Decreases By 7.2%

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the December 15th total of 171,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in LSI Industries by 13.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LSI Industries by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 24,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a P/E ratio of 157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. LSI Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

