Short Interest in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Expands By 11.9%

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,510,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 17,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. UBS Group lowered their target price on LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LYFT to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

In related news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 17,589 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $770,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 31,862 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $1,389,183.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 2,285.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $218,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 104.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 115.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after acquiring an additional 346,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 24.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $115,581,000 after acquiring an additional 343,209 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT during the third quarter worth approximately $13,794,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.79. 3,092,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,271. LYFT has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LYFT will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

