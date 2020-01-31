Short Interest in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Expands By 12.7%

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 451,296 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,066,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,492 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Cfra raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

NYSE:LYB opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.03. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

