Short Interest in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Drops By 5.2%

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,950,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 93,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 28.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE M opened at $16.83 on Friday. Macy’s has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $26.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 79.6% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter worth $57,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on M. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.02.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics

