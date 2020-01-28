Short Interest in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Decreases By 34.5%

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

MGIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 43,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $544.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.88. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

