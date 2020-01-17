Short Interest in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Declines By 7.5%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 236,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,367,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 397,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Main Street Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Main Street Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $44.77. 289,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $44.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.62%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

