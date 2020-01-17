Short Interest in Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) Increases By 5.4%

Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 136,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MANU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on Manchester United and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th.

NYSE:MANU opened at $20.28 on Friday. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.34 million, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Manchester United had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $166.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 192,530 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve