Short Interest in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) Decreases By 9.8%

MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $161,200.00. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in MarineMax by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. Longbow Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE:HZO traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.77. The company had a trading volume of 182,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,936. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $374.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. MarineMax had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

