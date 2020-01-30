Short Interest in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Declines By 15.1%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,320. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In other news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total value of $891,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $367,093.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,589 shares of company stock worth $6,190,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 702.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 38,347 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Nomura set a $136.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.43.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

