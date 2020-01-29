Short Interest in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Decreases By 18.8%

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,700 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the December 31st total of 613,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 248,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 501,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,384. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.22 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

