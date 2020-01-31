Short Interest in MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Grows By 11.4%

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,500 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 755,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,659,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Seligman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $81,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MeiraGTx by 2,168.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGTX opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.20. MeiraGTx has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $30.23.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

