Short Interest in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Grows By 22.2%

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 6,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 704,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days. Currently, 21.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meredith by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Meredith by 5,521.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Meredith by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDP opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Meredith has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $60.95.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $725.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.43 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meredith will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

See Also: What is a Tariff?