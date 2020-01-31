Short Interest in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Increases By 10.0%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 359,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of MEOH traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.47. The stock had a trading volume of 64,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,018. Methanex has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $62.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.81.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

