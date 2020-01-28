Short Interest in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Grows By 62.7%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 62.7% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 678.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 16.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.80.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

