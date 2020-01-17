Short Interest in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Drops By 7.1%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $2,017,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,784 shares of company stock worth $3,763,309 over the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 171.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,489,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,046,000 after buying an additional 941,917 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 842,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 809,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,696,000 after buying an additional 29,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after buying an additional 27,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,353,000 after buying an additional 16,269 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKSI stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.50. 435,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,602. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.86. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $70.47 and a one year high of $115.78. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $462.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

