Short Interest in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Drops By 9.1%

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 4,797 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $173,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 15,776 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $557,366.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Co in the second quarter valued at about $6,430,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Moelis & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Co in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 570.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 243,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 206,852 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

NYSE MC traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,335. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

