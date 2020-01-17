Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) Drops By 6.3%

Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 676,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,961 shares during the last quarter. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBRX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moleculin Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock remained flat at $$0.95 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,588. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

