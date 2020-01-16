Short Interest in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Increases By 11.7%

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,210,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 15th total of 10,930,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Shares of TAP stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,851. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. Molson Coors Brewing has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 67,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

