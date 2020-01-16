Short Interest in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Increases By 13.3%

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 15th total of 935,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $120,348.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,815 shares of company stock worth $278,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,343,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,605,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,073,000 after acquiring an additional 46,797 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2,150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,522 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MNR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

MNR opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

