Short Interest in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Rises By 32.1%

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,670,000 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 10,350,000 shares. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 991,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,811. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -132.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MYGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director John T. Henderson purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert purchased 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

