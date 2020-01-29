Short Interest in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Increases By 15.3%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 121,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

National HealthCare stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. National HealthCare has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $89.54.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $247.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

In related news, insider Stephan Shane 435,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. Also, COO Robert Michael Ussery sold 1,235 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $109,013.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,784,232.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 183.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,028,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,451,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National HealthCare by 36.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

