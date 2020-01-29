Short Interest in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Rises By 32.8%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the December 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,009 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $70,670.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Mowry sold 3,215 shares of National Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $201,998.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,056.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,187 shares of company stock worth $2,953,753. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Research by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,351 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.74. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 0.78. National Research has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $71.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

