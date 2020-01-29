Short Interest in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Decreases By 46.0%

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the December 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NSEC stock remained flat at $$15.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. National Security Group has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Security Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 7,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $100,233.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 5,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,189.50. Insiders acquired 21,461 shares of company stock worth $312,635 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.61% of National Security Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

