Short Interest in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Declines By 25.4%

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Natural Alternatives International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ NAII traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,517. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $61.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.24. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The company offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

