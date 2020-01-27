Short Interest in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Grows By 145.1%

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 145.1% from the December 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in New Gold by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,513,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 539,624 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in New Gold by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 30,981,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 4,048,983 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in New Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 8,470,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 362,600 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Gold by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 18,150 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in New Gold by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,877,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 765,235 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC set a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $0.65 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.09.

NGD opened at $0.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

