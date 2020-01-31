Short Interest in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Declines By 8.5%

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:NGL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 915,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.18. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.04.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.68. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.54%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -123.81%.

In other news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $298,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,877,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $505,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 28.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 292.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

NGL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

