Short Interest in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Rises By 19.7%

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,800 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NCBS. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

In other news, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 18,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $1,277,850.90. Also, EVP Michael E. Daniels sold 10,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $763,534.44. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter worth $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 87.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCBS opened at $70.65 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks