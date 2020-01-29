Short Interest in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Increases By 28.8%

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

NOMD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 914,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,371. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $540.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $92,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $158,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

