Short Interest in Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Decreases By 5.8%

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 557,100 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 591,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nomura stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.16. 81,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,209. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

