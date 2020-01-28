Short Interest in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Rises By 879.2%

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 879.2% from the December 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Nortech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. The company provides value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services.

