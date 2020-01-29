Short Interest in North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Decreases By 26.2%

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 443,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 313,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 365,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 192,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,856. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $126.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.34 million. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOA. ValuEngine upgraded North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

