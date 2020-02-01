Short Interest in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Rises By 5.8%

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $374.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

