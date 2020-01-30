Short Interest in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Increases By 17.9%

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the December 31st total of 5,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.20. 164,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,815. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.01. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.98%.

In related news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,250.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,372 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,481. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter worth $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at $218,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

