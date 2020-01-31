Short Interest in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Rises By 16.3%

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 78,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NVR stock traded up $68.20 on Thursday, hitting $3,966.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,180. NVR has a 12-month low of $2,513.82 and a 12-month high of $4,058.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,836.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,663.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $58.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVR will post 222.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,912.33.

In related news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,671.87, for a total value of $9,124,596.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at $195,765,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,481.03, for a total transaction of $6,690,539.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,591,114.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $74,553,162 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. State Street Corp raised its position in NVR by 25.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVR by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NVR by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $34,832,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in NVR by 358.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

