Short Interest in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Decreases By 9.5%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLN. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Olin by 6.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 782,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 60,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

NYSE OLN traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $14.87. 6,026,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,493. Olin has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Olin will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

