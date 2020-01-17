Short Interest in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Drops By 9.5%

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $151,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. ValuEngine lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Olin from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Olin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE OLN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.00. 2,578,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Olin has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

