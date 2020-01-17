Short Interest in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Increases By 6.2%

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,500 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFLX stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $109.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.90. Omega Flex has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $119.89.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.03 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 25.66%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omega Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

