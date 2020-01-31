Short Interest in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Rises By 9.9%

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 394,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

ONDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 target price on On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Deck Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of ONDK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 51,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.83. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in On Deck Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 181,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in On Deck Capital by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in On Deck Capital by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

