Short Interest in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Decreases By 16.3%

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OSS. TheStreet lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 49,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,565. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 million, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.11. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.90.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 104.3% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 396,234 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 36.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,527 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

