Short Interest in Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Increases By 234.6%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,800 shares, an increase of 234.6% from the December 31st total of 242,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 699,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 34,850 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.38. 4,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OVID shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?