Short Interest in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Declines By 23.2%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTSI. State Street Corp increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTSI traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $71.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTSI. BidaskClub downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

