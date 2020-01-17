Short Interest in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Decreases By 9.8%

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. Paychex has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock worth $6,955,834. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,122,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 751,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

