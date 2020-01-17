Short Interest in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Decreases By 8.6%

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.67.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $5.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.31. The company had a trading volume of 326,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,926. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.27. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $130.10 and a 12 month high of $297.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

