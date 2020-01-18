Short Interest in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Rises By 5.4%

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

CNXN stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PC Connection has a one year low of $31.15 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 12,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.09, for a total transaction of $656,251.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,476,535.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $75,915.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,755,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365. Insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 30.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 108.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 19.6% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Sidoti set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks